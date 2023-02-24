Parliament cannot become an 'akhara', says VP Dhankhar

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Friday said legislators have the constitutional privilege under Article 105 of the constitution to express their views on the floor of Parliament without fear of civil or criminal suit, but this cannot be unqualified and its the job of the chair to ensure that people are not defamed on the floor of the House.

During the first leg of the Budget session of Parliament earlier this month, Dhankhar, the Rajya Sabha Chairman, ordered the expunction of statements by Opposition MPs, including the leader of the opposition, Mallikarjun Kharge, over their demand for a joint parliamentary committee (JPC) probe into the allegations in the Hindenburg report on Adani Group.

Addressing the 61st convocation of the Indian Agricultural Research Institute (IARI) here, Dhankhar said: "This privilege (to speak without fear of criminal or civil defamation) comes with very heavy responsibility, and that responsibility is that every word spoken in Parliament must be after due thought, after due consideration. It can't be based on unverified situations," the VP said, adding Parliament cannot be turned into an 'akhara', a battleground of "free fall of information".

When India's rise is exponential, incremental and unstoppable, efforts to dent it based on unfounded parameters could come from any quarter, he said. "It is the job of the intelligentsia and every person, particularly youngsters, to take note of it."

In an apparent reference to former RBI governor Raghuram Rajan, the Vice President said, "Some people come and work here in key positions like RBI. He came from abroad and held the position. When the term ended and renewal was not given, he went back. From there, he says 'India may face a food crisis'."

Dhankhar said people should avoid taking note of foreign experts who work in India at key positions like RBI for a short period and pass comments about the country on their return. He said India has become the world's fifth-largest economy after great efforts. Still, some people in the ecosystem are spreading "misconceptions" about India's economic rise. "We cannot allow anyone to taint, tarnish and diminish achievements of those sweating for this nation," he said.