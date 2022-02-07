Parliament pays homage to melody queen Lata Mangeshkar

Rajya Sabha on Monday paid respects to Lata Mangeshkar with Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu describing the country's "Nightingale and melody queen" as one who captured "every mood, moment and journey" of India as well as "trials and tribulations of the times" over seven decades.

The Upper House, in which she was a nominated member, adjourned the House for one hour after obituary reference.

Naidu said Lata, who passed away on Sunday at the age of 92, defined the "golden standard" of playback singing, through thousands of her melodious songs in many languages and "captured every mood, moment and journey of our nation for over seven decades".

Also Read — Lata set the standards for women singing in Indian films

Her "distinguished and long career ran parallel to that of free India" over the last 75 years, "capturing the trials and tribulations of the times", he said, adding the country was "struck silent" with her passing away in the 75th year of Independence.

Recalling that she recorded over 25,000 songs in her career spanning more than seven decades, Naidu said her singing prowess has been as diverse as our country with her recording songs in over 36 Indian languages and a few foreign languages too.

"Lata ji had a special quality and intricate ability of connecting herself with the songs she sung at a deeper level which led to creation of masterpieces that left one and all mesmerised across the globe. Lata ji knitted our nation by representing us collectively and each one of us in our singularity," he said.

Naidu said her success in the field of music exemplifies her tenacity and sheer will power to carve her own niche and excel in it. Her rise to fame elucidates her grit, determination, hard work and passion that will serve as a benchmark for others, especially women to emulate and commemorate, he said.

In the passing away of the singer, he said, the country has lost a "legendary playback singer, a compassionate human being, a towering personality" in the world of Indian music and film industry. "Her passing away indeed marks the end of an era and has created an irreplaceable void in the world of music," Naidu said before the MPs stood in silence for two minutes in her honour and adjourned the House for one hour.

Watch the latest DH Videos here: