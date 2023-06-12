'Part of mandate': Railways defend safety expenditure on crockery, furniture at running rooms

Indian Railways has defended the spending money on crockery, furniture and foot massagers at running rooms, saying these are all part of the safety mandate.

The railways also said that it is spending money as per the guidelines issued by the finance ministry on safety fund utilisation.

The national transporter also said that various railway zones have taken up several steps to improve the conditions of running rooms and made provision for various amenities and recreational facilities.

Ever since Odisha’s Balasore railway accident, the railway has come under attack from the Opposition over the government not spending much on safety.

Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh took to Twitter to share the 2021 Comptroller and Auditor General's (CAG) findings, highlighting the alleged misuse of funds on "crockery, car rentals, furniture, laptops, and foot massagers".

"This is how funds specifically meant for railway safety were used. This is the CAG's finding," Ramesh tweeted. He further pointed to the March 2021 CAG report, claiming that the Narendra Modi-led government had misused the funds from the Rashtriya Rail Sanraksha Kosh (RRSK) on various items.

Responding to the Congress charges, a railway official said that besides priority safety projects like civil engineering works, signalling, mechanical and electrical works, there was a clear provision for expenditure on improving working conditions and training of safety-critical staff such as loco pilots, etc. As much as Rs 1,861 crore was provided for human resource development.

He said as per the funds for human resources development, some money is spent on the upgradation of running rooms for the train crew to ensure drivers are well rested before the next duty. Running rooms at stations are utilised by loco pilots and assistant loco pilots and other train staff.

All-India Railway Federation general secretary Shiv Gopal Mishra and National Federation of Indian Railways general secretary M Raghavaih have maintained that there were demands to provide all facilities to train crew in the running rooms, and so it was fulfilled