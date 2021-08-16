Parts of Rajasthan faced flood-like situation earlier in August

While several districts in eastern Rajasthan faced a flood-like situation due to excessive rains, some in the western part of the state received deficit rains, which may lead to a drought-like situation, weather office said.

“The rainfall in some of the districts in Western Rajasthan is likely to remain below normal and under deficit rainfall category because no significant rainfall in the western region is expected now,” a MeT official said.

The spell of heavy to extremely heavy rainfall, which created a flood-like situation, got over earlier this month.

However, rainfall is expected to increase after a couple of days with the possibility of light to moderate rains in eastern parts of the state and heavy rains at isolated areas, he said.

According to the data provided by the water resources department, 11 of total 33 districts are under deficit rainfall category, 13 under normal rainfall category and five received excessive rains from June 1 to August 15.

Four districts have recorded abnormal rains and there is no district under the scanty rainfall category.

The desert state as a whole has recorded 2.4 per cent more than the average rainfall.

Kota division recorded abnormal rains this monsoon season so far with 76.3 per cent more than the average rainfall.

Apart from the districts falling under the Kota division namely Kota, Bundi, Baran and Jhalawar, heavy rainfall activity created trouble for people in other eastern Rajasthan districts of Sawaimadhopur, Karauli and Dausa.

Bharatpur division recorded excess rains while Jodhpur division is under deficit rainfall category.

At the same time, Bikaner, Ajmer and Jaipur are under the normal category.

Districts with deficit rains (-20 per cent to -59 per cent) are Banswara, Barmer, Bhilwara, Dungarpur, Ganganagar, Jalore, Jodhpur, Pali, Rajsamand, Sirohi and Udaipur while Ajmer, Alwar, Bharatpur, Bikaner, Chittorgarh, Churu, Dholpur, Hanumangarh, Jaipur, Jhunjhunu, Nagaur, Pratapgarh and Sikar recorded normal rains (19 to -19 per cent).

Dausa, Jaisalmer, Jhalawar, Karauli and Tonk fall under the excess rainfall (20 per cent to 59 per cent) category whereas Baran, Bundi, Kota and Sawaimadhopur recorded abnormal rains (60 per cent or more).

On the other hand, of the total 727 dams, 118 are completely filled, 309 are partially filled and 228 are empty.