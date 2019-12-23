Passengers vs Pragya Thakur in SpiceJet seat row

A video footage showing BJP MP Pragya Thakur arguing with co-passengers the inconvenience caused to them has surfaced on social media.

The incident happened on Saturday, where the MP got into a brawl with SpiceJet staffers and co-passengers causing delay of a Delhi-Bhopal flight.

The footage shows people confronting Pragya Thakur, while reminding her that she is a representative of the people and was duty-bound not to trouble them.

"You should have the moral compass to own up if other people are being inconvenienced because of you. Despite being a (political) leader, you are holding 50 people at ransom,"a male passenger is heard telling the BJP MP.

A woman passenger, in the background, was heard telling the attendants that it is their responsibility to resolve the issue at the earliest.

"Is there no value for anybody's time? Why don't you take a decision on this? There is no professionalism here."

In the video, the BJP MP was heard telling angry co-passengers that she is willing to relinquish her seat so long as the issue is clarified with documentary proof.

"I said this at the beginning -- show me your rulebook. If I don't feel comfortable, I will go," she said, adding that she had boarded the plane "even though it does not have a first-class section".

Deccan Herald could not independently verify the authenticity of the footage posted on social media.

