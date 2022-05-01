Patiala violence: Key accused Barjinder Singh Parwana among three arrested

Patiala violence: Key accused among three arrested

Nihangs gather after a clash between followers of Shiv Sena and pro-Khalistani Sikh organisations, near Kali Mata Mandir in Patiala. Credit: PTI File Photo

The main accused in the clashes here, Barjinder Singh Parwana, was among three people arrested in connection with the violence that had left four people injured, the Punjab Police said on Sunday.

Two groups had clashed on Friday last over an anti-Khalistan march, hurling stones at each other and brandishing swords, forcing police to fire in the air to bring the situation under control.   

Addressing the media here, Inspector General of Police (Patiala range) Mukhwinder Singh Chhina said, “The main accused Barjinder Singh Parwana has been arrested from Mohali.”

Parwana will be presented before a court here to seek his police remand for further questioning, said Chhina.

A resident of Rajpura in the district, Parwana is one of the masterminds of Friday's incident, according to the police.            

Chhina said Shankar Bhardwaj, who is an accomplice of Harish Singla, and one Jaggi Pandit have also been arrested.             

Singla, the working president of a group called 'Shiv Sena (Bal Thackeray)' has already been arrested on charges of taking out the procession without permission and instigating violence.

Police on Saturday had said that it had arrested Singla, Daljeet Singh and Kuldeep Singh in connection with Friday's incident.            

Six FIRs have been registered in the matter and a total of 25 people had been named in them.            

Chhina on Sunday said police would take stern action if anyone is found trying to disturb peace and communal harmony.              

The clash had taken place outside the Kali Mata temple when members of the 'Shiv Sena (Bal Thackeray)' began a 'Khalistan Murdabad March'. Some Sikh activists, including Nihangs, took out another march against the Sena event.  Four people were injured in the incident.

