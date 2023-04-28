Pauri tiger attacks: One of three big cats captured

Pauri tiger attacks: One of three big cats captured

Two men in their seventies were killed in tiger attacks on April 13 and 15 in Dalla and Simli villages of Pauri, causing a scare among the villagers

PTI
PTI, Kotdwar ,
  • Apr 28 2023, 06:28 ist
  • updated: Apr 28 2023, 06:28 ist
Representative image. Credit: AFP Photo

One of the three tigers suspected to be behind the killing of two elderly men in three days in Pauri district of Uttarakhand has been captured and moved to the Corbett Tiger Reserve rescue centre, an official said on Thursday.

Two men in their seventies were killed in tiger attacks on April 13 and 15 in Dalla and Simli villages of Pauri, causing a scare among the villagers.

Cages were put up in the area and a search was launched for the big cats soon after the two killings.

Also Read | Uttarakhand: Curfew in 25 Pauri villages after second man killed in tiger attack within one week

One tiger was tranquillised 100 metres from Jui village on Wednesday, Forest Range Officer Mahendra Singh Rawat said.

It has been brought to the Corbett Tiger Reserve rescue centre for the time being and will be safely released into the forests after a few days, he said.

Meanwhile, efforts are being made to trace the other two tigers.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
Uttarakhand
Tiger attack

Related videos

What's Brewing

Putin orders creation of museums based on Ukraine war

Putin orders creation of museums based on Ukraine war

DH Toon | India needs rescuing from political riots

DH Toon | India needs rescuing from political riots

Stray pups crushed to death by earthmover in B'luru

Stray pups crushed to death by earthmover in B'luru

B'luru: Man tricks lover into hanging herself

B'luru: Man tricks lover into hanging herself

Cooperatives should cooperate

Cooperatives should cooperate

Celebrations organised for episode 100 of Mann Ki Baat

Celebrations organised for episode 100 of Mann Ki Baat

Jerry Springer, politician-turned-TV host, dies at 79

Jerry Springer, politician-turned-TV host, dies at 79

Elderly Japanese man opens free cafe in Ukraine's Khark

Elderly Japanese man opens free cafe in Ukraine's Khark

One of world's oldest newspapers to end daily print run

One of world's oldest newspapers to end daily print run

TTD uses 3 tonnes of flowers for annual Pushpayagam

TTD uses 3 tonnes of flowers for annual Pushpayagam

 