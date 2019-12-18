Payal Rohatgi accuses Congress of being vindictive

After getting released on bail Bollywood actor and Big Boss fame Payal Rohatgi accuses Congress government in Rajasthan for being politically vindictive to her which ended in her arrest.

Payal was arrested by Rajasthan police in Ahmedabad in Gujarat related to a case related to alleged objectionable content against the Nehru-Gandhi family.

After spending a night in Bundi district jail, Payal was granted bail by a court on Tuesday.

Speaking to media at a hotel in Jaipur, Payal along with her fiance Sangram Singh on Wednesday accused Rajasthan police of working under political pressure. Payal said.

"We have a audio in which it was mentioned that there was a political pressure to arrest me. Although i cannot vouch for that audio but my fiance has that audio. I live in a country where everyone enjoys freedom of expression. So if Congress doesn't approve of me supporting BJP, does that mean they will arrest me"

The actress also accused the Rajasthan police of treating her badly. "After getting arrested I was kept in a cell along with five woman criminals who had charges of murder, kidnapping and drug trafficking against them", she added.

Earlier on Sunday Payal was detained by the Rajasthan Police allegedly for her comment against Congress leader Moti Lal Nehru, Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru and Indira Gandhi.

In the video that was circulated on internet, Payal is seen allegedly commenting that, "Moti Lal Nehru was not the real father of Jawahar Lal Nehru".

Payal is booked under The IT Act section 67 (Punishment for publishing or transmitting obscene material in electronic form) and section 504 (Intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) and 505 (Whoever makes, publishes or circulates any statement, rumour or report) of Indian Penal Code.

She was sent to judicial custody by ACJM court on Monday.

According to the public prosecutor Yogesh Yadav The court of additional district judge granted bail to Payal Rohatgi on two bail bonds of ₹25,000 each.