Pb Guv calls upon people to follow Guru Nanak's path

On the eve of Guru Nanak Dev's 550th birth anniversary, Punjab Governor V P Singh Badnore called upon the people to follow the path shown by the Sikhism founder.

Badnore, who is also the Chandigarh Administrator, extended his greetings to the people of Punjab and Chandigarh on the eve of 'Gurpurab'.

Highlighting the fundamental tenets of Sikhism, he mentioned "'Sarbat da bhala' (welfare of all)", which includes equality of mankind, engaging in selfless service and striving for social justice for the benefit and prosperity of all.

The governor said that Guru Nanak Dev was born at a time when society was ridden with prejudices of caste, creed, social inequalities, discrimination against women and ill-gotten wealth.

Badnore called upon the people to follow the path shown by the Guru, saying his teachings continue to inspire us to walk on the path of righteousness in the service of humanity.