PDP founder member Muzaffar Hussain Baig quits party

The sources said Baig informed PDP patron Mehbooba Mufti about his decision of leaving the party

PTI
PTI, Srinagar,
  • Nov 14 2020, 22:25 ist
  • updated: Nov 14 2020, 22:25 ist
Senior People's Democratic Party (PDP) leader and former advocate general of Jammu and Kashmir , Muzaffar Hussain Baig. Credit: PTI

Founder member of PDP Muzaffar Hussain Baig resigned from the party on Saturday following a disagreement over seat-sharing for the forthcoming District Development Council (DDC) elections in Jammu and Kashmir, party sources said.

The sources said Baig informed PDP patron Mehbooba Mufti about his decision of leaving the party with which he has been associated since its inception in 1998.

Baig was not immediately available for comment.

The party sources said he was upset over seat distribution, especially in north Kashmir, by the People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD), a hurriedly cobbled amalgam of mainstream political parties, including the National Conference, the PDP, the People's Conference and the CPI(M).

The Congress has also extended support to the PAGD and expressed willingness in seat-sharing for the DDC polls, which will begin from November 28.

