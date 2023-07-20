Peace dividends: Homestay facilities attract tourists to border villages of Kashmir

For a second summer in a row bumper tourism season in Kashmir has not only brought smiles on the faces of people associated with the industry, but has also given a push to the rural economy of the Valley.

The heavy inflow of tourists has opened up avenues for people in remote villages along the Line of Control (LoC) to increase homestay facilities to host visitors in absence of established hotels.

The successful Third G20 Tourism Working Group (TWG) convention in the serene Kashmir Valley in May has also helped in unlocking the treasures of the region’s tourism sector.

With peace prevailing in the hinterland and along the LoC after February 2021 ceasefire agreement between Indo-Pak armies, hundreds of homestay facilities have come up in border villages. The villages are placed at a strategically important place in the lap of higher ranges of the Shamsbari mountain range close to the LoC.

An official said in remote Teethwal and Keran sectors along the LoC in north Kashmir’s Kupwara district 70 homestay facilities are offering their services to tourists.

“70 homestay facilities have been registered so far with the authorities and they offer food and accommodation to tourists. All their details and tourist arrival figures are available with the authorities. They also maintain the arrival details of tourists,” he said and added more people are venturing into homestay facilities in border villages.

For border residents, who had seen loss of lives and destruction of property during the hostilities between the two armies, the ceasefire has given them reason to believe that life is beautiful in the absence of war.

Abdul Rasheed, a resident of Teetwhal associated with tourism activities said three years ago it was not possible to even think of suggesting a tourist to visit border areas. “We are now inviting tourists to visit the border areas of Kupwara after following the prescribed guidelines and proper permission of visitors so they don't have to face any problem,” he said.

Rasheed said the homestay initiative is helping a large number of families and individuals to earn livelihood. “Border villages are gradually turning into tourist destinations. But we pray that peace remains forever,” he added.

The army has also been promoting border tourism to generate employment for the locals. “We are happy that tourists are exploring border areas as well. The ball is in the government’s court, they have to ensure necessary infrastructure so that tourists will feel safe,” an army official said.

Pertinently, in September 2021, Minister of State (MoS) for Defence and Tourism, Ajay Bhatt, announced that the border areas will be developed as tourist places.

The border districts of Kashmir, especially Bandipora and Kupwara have huge tourism potential, an official from the Tourism department said.

