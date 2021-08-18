Pegasus row: Supreme Court notice to West Bengal on plea to disband Justice Lokur-headed inquiry commission

The Supreme Court on Wednesday sought a response from the West Bengal government on a plea to quash a notification setting up an inquiry commission headed by former top court judge, Justice Madan B Lokur, to investigate into allegations of snooping by Pegasus spyware.

A bench presided over by Chief Justice of India N V Ramana, however, refused to stay for now the proceedings of the committee.

The court said that the plea, filed by Global Village Foundation Public Charitable Trust, will be heard along with other pending petitions seeking court-monitored probe into the reports on use of Israeli software Pegasus to spy on politicians, activists, court staffs, and journalists.

The bench issued notice to the Mamata Banerjee government and put the matter for consideration on August 25.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for Centre, said the state government's decision to constitute such a committee was unconstitutional. He said he wanted to assist the court on the issue.

The PIL sought a direction to disband the two-member Commission of Inquiry, also comprising former acting Chief Justice of the Calcutta High Court, Justice (retired) Jyotirmay Bhattacharya.

Advocate Saurabh Mishra appearing for the petitioner, asked the court to stay the proceedings of the Commission as the matter was being examined at a pan-India level.

The court, however, pointed out the panel was only taking preliminary steps and refused to stay the proceedings.

On Tuesday, the top court told the Centre that it would not like to compromise with the security of the nation but wanted the competent authority to apprise it on charges related to illegal hacking of phones.

The top court sought a response from the Centre on a batch of PILs for court-monitored independent probe into the snooping case, even though the Centre maintained it can't make public which software was used for interception of phones for security purposes.

