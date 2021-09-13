Pegasus row: Won't file detailed affidavit, Centre tells Supreme Court

The Centre on Monday told the Supreme Court that it doesn't wish to file a detailed affidavit on pleas seeking independent probe into alleged Pegasus snooping row.
Whether a particular software was used or not can't be a subject matter of affidavit as it has its own pitfalls, Solicitor General told the SC.
Union government refuses to file an affidavit before the #SupremeCourt on use of #Pegasus Spyware to snoop on citizens.
Whether a particular software was used or not can't be a subject matter of affidavit as it has its own pitfalls, Solicitor General tells SC.@DeccanHerald
— AshishTripathi (@Ashtripathi13) September 13, 2021
More to follow...
Check out the latest DH Videos here:
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Cauvery crying: Tree planting not the panacea
A billionaire, a cancer survivor on SpaceX Inspiration4
Covid is on its way to becoming just another virus
DH Toon | Modi, Shah gaining new heights by the day!
‘Lemon village’ coming up in eastern Assam
Fish, shellfish in Goa river found laced with polymers
In Pics | Chief Ministers who have resigned this year