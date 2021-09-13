Won't file detailed affidavit: GoI to SC on Pegasus row

Pegasus row: Won't file detailed affidavit, Centre tells Supreme Court

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Sep 13 2021, 12:15 ist
  • updated: Sep 13 2021, 12:18 ist
The Supreme Court of India. Credit: PTI Photo

The Centre on Monday told the Supreme Court that it doesn't wish to file a detailed affidavit on pleas seeking independent probe into alleged Pegasus snooping row.

Whether a particular software was used or not can't be a subject matter of affidavit as it has its own pitfalls, Solicitor General told the SC.

More to follow...

Supreme Court
Pegasus
India News

