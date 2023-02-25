Peons booked for harassing engineering college officer in UP's Muzaffarnagar

UP: Peons booked for sexually harassing college officer

The complainant, a 35-year-old woman, was sexually harassed when she was inspecting a biotech building in the college

PTI
PTI, Muzaffarnagar (UP),
  • Feb 25 2023, 20:30 ist
  • updated: Feb 25 2023, 20:30 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Three peons were booked for allegedly sexually harassing a woman administrative officer of an engineering college here, police said on Saturday.

The complainant, a 35-year-old woman, was sexually harassed when she was inspecting a biotech building here on Friday and was pulled inside a room by the three men, police said.

The accused, Jogendra, Pradeep, and Sandeep, are absconding, said Newmandi Police Station SHO Brijender Rawat.

