'Telangana people determined to replace BRS with BJP'

People determined to replace BRS govt with BJP in Telangana: Union Minister Kishan Reddy

The BRS and Congress have a history of fighting elections in an alliance while AIMIM also joined them on different occasions.

PTI
PTI, Hyderabad,
  • Jul 31 2023, 11:54 ist
  • updated: Jul 31 2023, 12:48 ist
G Kishan Reddy. Credit: DH Photo

The ruling BRS in Telangana, Congress and AIMIM work for their respective families and people are looking towards the BJP to replace the Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao-led government in the upcoming Assembly polls, Union Minister and Telangana BJP chief G Kishan Reddy said on Monday.

Addressing a press conference here, Reddy further said all these parties are family-parties and they work towards the welfare of their respective families.

Also Read | Central team to visit Telangana from Monday for taking stock of damage due to floods, rains

"BRS, Congress and MIM parties work for their respective families. BRS works for the Kalvakuntla family while the Congress party works for Sonia Gandhi's family. Both these parties are corrupt," he said.

The BRS and Congress have a history of fighting elections in an alliance while AIMIM also joined them on different occasions directly or indirectly, Kishan Reddy said.

"We know how the Congress party looted lakhs of crores of public money. BRS is also looting this Telangana state," he alleged.

People are looking towards the BJP in order to replace the BRS in Telangana. BJP will continue its fight in Telangana to be victorious in the next Assembly elections, he further said.

He hit out at the state government saying the people are in a dire situation due to recent heavy rains and relief measures have not even reached the people even now.

Reddy further said several leaders and cadres of the BJP are at the ground level in various places across the state to lend a helping hand to the needy in rain-affected areas.

Meanwhile, some leaders including former MLAs joined BJP in the presence of Kishan Reddy here.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
G Kishan Reddy
Telangana
BRS
BJP
Indian Politics

Related videos

What's Brewing

Man who scaled skyscrapers falls from 68th floor; dies

Man who scaled skyscrapers falls from 68th floor; dies

What ‘Oppenheimer’ does not tell about the Trinity test

What ‘Oppenheimer’ does not tell about the Trinity test

Typhoon Doksuri: 31K flee homes as rains lash Beijing

Typhoon Doksuri: 31K flee homes as rains lash Beijing

Schools must spot and stop bullying 

Schools must spot and stop bullying 

'Barbenheimer' box office sales keep rolling

'Barbenheimer' box office sales keep rolling

Prince William serves burgers to surprised diners

Prince William serves burgers to surprised diners

 