People found shouting 'Pakistan zindabad' in a lighter vein near Khan Market

Six people were found shouting "Pakistan zindabad" near the Khan Market metro station in the early hours of Sunday, police said.
According to police, at around 1 am, a PCR call was received at the Tughlaq Road police station about a few people shouting "Pakistan zindabad" (long live Pakistan) near the Khan Market metro station.
A police team reached the spot and found three women, two men and a teenager were present there on blue-coloured Yulu bikes, they said.
During questioning, it came to light that they had come to the India Gate area and had rented the Yulu bikes, a senior police officer said.
They decided to race on the Yulu bikes and call each other by names based on countries, including that of Pakistan. Thus, they had shouted "Pakistan zindabad" in a lighter vein, the officer said, adding that an enquiry is still being conducted.
Republic Day 2021 | Rehearsals in full swing for Jan 26
Republic Day 2021 | Tableaux on display this year
How January 26 became the 'Republic Day'
Rallies sweep Russia in protests over Navalny’s arrest
Is that Bernie Sanders in Trudeau press conference?
A Goa seeped in sepia
Time travel in namma Bengaluru
SDMC new initiative: Bring plastic waste, get food
The world in your hands
How Alvin the beagle helped usher in Democratic senate