'People unimpressed by PM's financial package promise'

People unimpressed by PM Narendra Modi's promise of financial package, says Akhilesh Yadav

PTI
PTI, Lucknow,
  • May 13 2020, 16:12 ist
  • updated: May 13 2020, 16:12 ist

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday took a jibe at the Rs 20 lakh crore stimulus package announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, terming it as rhetoric.

The prime minister on Tuesday announced massive new financial incentives on top of the previously announced packages for a combined stimulus of Rs 20 lakh crore.

In a tweet in Hindi, Yadav said, "First it was the false promise of (Rs) 15 lakh, and now it is the claim of (Rs) 20 lakh crore...Now, the 133 crore people will be hit by a 133-time bigger 'jumla' (rhetoric)...How can anyone believe this..."

Sharpening his attack further, the former UP chief minister said, "Now, people are not asking how many zeroes are there in 20 lakh crore, but how many 'gol-gol goli' are there in it." 

