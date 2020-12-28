People visiting Bihar temple to book online slot

People visiting Bankey Bihari Temple advised to book slot online to avoid crowding

PTI
PTI,
  • Dec 28 2020, 23:41 ist
  • updated: Dec 28 2020, 23:41 ist

Devotees desirous of paying obeisance at the Bankey Bihari Temple here have been advised to book a slot online as a precautionary measure to prevent the spread of Covid-19, its office-bearer said Monday.

The temple manager, Munish Sharma, said online booking for entry in the temple was made mandatory from October 25 but some devotees are still not availing of the facility.

He said devotees without face masks will not be given entry into the temple.

Owing to Covid-19 restrictions and renovation work, the temple was opened on October 17.

Coronavirus
COVID-19
Coronavirus lockdown
Bihar

