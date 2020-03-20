People's victory in MP: Scindia on Nath's resignation

People's victory in MP: Scindia on Nath's resignation

PTI
PTI, Bhopal,
  • Mar 20 2020, 14:43 ist
  • updated: Mar 20 2020, 14:43 ist
BJP leader Jyotiraditya Scindia. Credit: Facebook (JMScindia)

BJP leader Jyotiraditya Scindia on Friday termed Chief Minister Kamal Nath's resignation as people's victory in Madhya Pradesh.

Follow the latest updates related to the Madhya Pradesh government crisis here

The former Congress MP, whose exit from that party led to the fall of the Kamal Nath government, said he has always believed that politics should be a medium of serving people.

"However, the (Kamal Nath-led) government had digressed from that path," Scindia tweeted. Truth has prevailed, he added.

Madhya Pradesh
Jyotiraditya Scindia
Kamal Nath
BJP
Congress
