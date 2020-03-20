People's victory in MP: Scindia on Nath's resignation

BJP leader Jyotiraditya Scindia on Friday termed Chief Minister Kamal Nath's resignation as people's victory in Madhya Pradesh.

The former Congress MP, whose exit from that party led to the fall of the Kamal Nath government, said he has always believed that politics should be a medium of serving people.

मध्य प्रदेश में आज जनता की जीत हुई है। मेरा सदैव ये मानना रहा है कि राजनीति जनसेवा का माध्यम होना चाहिए, लेकिन प्रदेश सरकार इस रास्ते से भटक गई थी। सच्चाई की फिर विजय हुई है। सत्यमेवजयते। — Jyotiraditya M. Scindia (@JM_Scindia) March 20, 2020

"However, the (Kamal Nath-led) government had digressed from that path," Scindia tweeted. Truth has prevailed, he added.