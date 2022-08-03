Perform Amarnath yatra before Aug 5: J&K govt to pilgrims

With forecast of adverse weather, authorities in Jammu and Kashmir have requested devotees visiting Amarnath Cave Shrine to perform the pilgrimage before August 5.

“Given the erratic weather advisory, I would like to urge all the intending pilgrims of Lord Shiva to plan their visit to the holy cave shrine of Amarnath before August 5,” J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha told reporters.

He said the pilgrims can visit up to August 11, “but given the weather advisory, I appeal to them to perform the darshan before August 5.”

The annual 43-day pilgrimage which began on June 30 will culminate, as per the tradition, on the day of Raksha Bandhan, on August 11. On July 8, a massive cloudburst hit Baltal base camp resulting in the death of 15 pilgrims and injuries to several others. Till then over one lakh yatries had performed darshan at the holy cave shrine.

However, post cloudburst, the number of pilgrims decreased as inclement weather throughout July forced authorities to suspend the yatra several times. “After the cloudburst, the rush of yatris started falling gradually. High temperature, especially the heatwave followed by incessant rains, resulted in the untimely melting of Shiva Lingam,” an official of Shri Amarnath Shrine Board (SASB) said.

After suspension of the yatra due to the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020 and 2021, the SASB, which managed the affairs of the yatra, was expecting a record six to eight lakh yatries to undertake annual pilgrimage this year.

“However, due to erratic weather conditions, the number of yatries visiting the Shrine may not cross even 50 per cent of what was expected,” he said.

Every year, lakhs of pilgrims either take the traditional and longer 45-km-long Pahalgam route or the shorter 14-km-long Baltal route to Amarnath, one of Hinduism’s holiest shrines. The pilgrimage usually spans nearly a month-and-a-half and takes place during July and August.

The J&K government has already invited Surveyor of India for a thorough survey of areas in and around Amarnath Shrine and also to find out possible impact of July 8 cloudburst on the nearby streams and ponds.