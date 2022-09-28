PFI ban: Security tightened at Shaheen Bagh, drones deployed

PFI ban: Security tightened at Shaheen Bagh

Notably, early morning, the PFI and its associates or affiliates were banned by the central government for a period of five years

IANS
IANS, New Delhi,
  • Sep 28 2022, 14:23 ist
  • updated: Sep 28 2022, 14:23 ist
Police personnel deployed at Popular Front of India (PFI) office building, at Shaheen Bagh in New Delhi, Wednesday, September 28, 2022. Credit: PTI Photo

There was a heavy police presence outside the office of Popular Front of India (PFI) in the Shaheen Bagh area of the national capital on Wednesday.

Notably, early morning, the PFI and its associates or affiliates were banned by the central government for a period of five years.

The affiliates include Rehab India Foundation (RIF), Campus Front of India (CFI), All India Imams Council (AIIC), National Confederation of Human Rights Organisation (NCHRO), National Women's Front, Junior Front, Empower India Foundation and Rehab Foundation, Kerala as an "unlawful association".

The Delhi Police, which is extra-vigilant to prevent any untoward situation that may arise due to the Centre's action, is even using "drones" to keep an eye over the Shaheen Bagh area. The police could also be seen patrolling the streets just next to the PFI office.

Ten days ago, the police had already imposed section 144 in the entire Jamia Nagar area under which unlawful assembly of four or more people is prohibited.

Delhi
PFI
Popular Front of India
PFI Ban

