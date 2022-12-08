PFI case: NIA raids 3 locations in Kerala, Karnataka

PFI conspiracy case: NIA raids 3 locations in Kerala, Karnataka

The raids were carried out in Kozhikode district of Kerala and Kalaburagi district of Karnataka

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Dec 08 2022, 22:41 ist
  • updated: Dec 08 2022, 22:41 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

The National Investigation Agency on Thursday conducted searches at three locations in Kerala and Karnataka in connection with a criminal conspiracy by the PFI to carry out terror activities in the country, an official said.

The raids were carried out in Kozhikode district of Kerala and Kalaburagi district of Karnataka and led to the seizure of incriminating materials, including digital devices and various documents, a spokesperson of the NIA said.

The official said the searches were carried out in connection with a case registered suo motu by the federal agency against the proscribed Popular Front of India (PFI) on April 13.

"The case pertains to the criminal conspiracy hatched by the office bearers, members and cadres of PFI, to raise and collect funds within India and abroad to commit or get committed acts of terror in different parts of the country, including Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, and Delhi.

"It was also revealed that the accused persons were conducting training camps to indoctrinate and train their cadres to carry out terrorist activities at various locations across the country," the spokesperson said. 

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Assembly Elections 2022 | Get live news updates & analysis from Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh only on deccanHerald.com

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

NIA
PFI
Kerala
India News
Karnataka

What's Brewing

Marijuana legal in Missouri, but you can't buy it yet

Marijuana legal in Missouri, but you can't buy it yet

Air India plans to refurbish legacy wide-body fleet

Air India plans to refurbish legacy wide-body fleet

Cricket: Sehwag, Prasad slam India's outdated approach

Cricket: Sehwag, Prasad slam India's outdated approach

Ensure Pandits’ safety, or let them leave

Ensure Pandits’ safety, or let them leave

The bulldozing of India

The bulldozing of India

Report card for Karnataka: Rich state, poor indicators

Report card for Karnataka: Rich state, poor indicators

 