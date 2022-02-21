PIL business stealing attention from major matters: SC

PIL business stealing attention from other important matters: SC

The senior lawyer sought early listing of the plea saying if the construction starts then nothing will remain in the petition

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Feb 21 2022, 21:20 ist
  • updated: Feb 21 2022, 21:20 ist
Supreme Court of India. Credit: PTI File Photo

“This PIL business is stealing attention from other important matters,” the Supreme Court observed on Monday when a matter related to the expansion of Karwar port in Karnataka was mentioned for urgent listing.

A bench comprising Chief Justice N V Ramana and Justices A S Bopanna and Hima Kohli was urged that an appeal challenging the expansion of the port was numbered in November last year, but has not been listed for hearing.

“This is the fresh SLP challenging the expansion of Karbar port. According to us, no environmental clearance (EC) has been taken. The SLP (special leave petition) was numbered in November,” senior advocate Devadatt Kamat said.

The bench assured that it would look into the submission for listing the plea.

The senior lawyer sought early listing of the plea saying if the construction starts then nothing will remain in the petition.

“This PIL business is stealing attention from the other important matters,” the CJI said while moving on to other cases.

Karwar, located in the Uttar Kannada district of Karnataka, is the only all-weather natural part of the state whose expansion plan has been conceived under the Sagarmala project.

Check out the latest videos from DH:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Supreme Court
India News
Delhi
PIL
N V Ramana

Related videos

What's Brewing

Gaza construction workers find 31 Roman-era tombs

Gaza construction workers find 31 Roman-era tombs

Italy's Etna spews smoke and ashes, closing airport

Italy's Etna spews smoke and ashes, closing airport

Who will win the great return-to-the-office face-off?

Who will win the great return-to-the-office face-off?

Praggnanandhaa stuns world no 1 Carlsen in chess match

Praggnanandhaa stuns world no 1 Carlsen in chess match

'Hero No 1' turns 25: A treat for the family audience

'Hero No 1' turns 25: A treat for the family audience

India climb to top of T20 rankings after WI whitewash

India climb to top of T20 rankings after WI whitewash

Remembering Vivekananda's sojourn in New England

Remembering Vivekananda's sojourn in New England

DH Toon | Couldn't identify jobless by their clothes!

DH Toon | Couldn't identify jobless by their clothes!

A strange scandal and a mystery yogi

A strange scandal and a mystery yogi

 