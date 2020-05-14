PIL in Delhi High Court seeks release of Tablighi Jamaat members

A plea has been filed in the Delhi High Court to direct the Centre and the Delhi government to release 3288 members of Tablighi Jamat from different quarantine centres after their reports turned out to be negative of Covid-19 on completion 14 days period.

For latest updates and live news on coronavirus, click here

Non-release of these persons gave reasons to believe that the government deliberately and intentionally discriminated against them on the ground of religion prohibited under Article 15 of the Constitution, it contended.

In a PIL, Sabiha Quadri, a social worker, pointed out the Delhi government has on March 31 quarantined members of Tablighi Jamat from Markaz Nizamuddin here and in case of many, negative endorsements have come on completion of 14 days period.

"Though applications have been filed with various authorities by those who completed the quarantine period. However, till date, no action has been taken," her plea said.

Their continuous and wrongful confinement, despite negative reports and 14 days quarantine period clearly violated Article 14 (equality) of the Constitution, it said.

The petitioner also alleged two members of Tablighi Jamat had died in Sultanpuri here due to hunger and other reasons and sought lodging of an FIR in this regard.

The petitioner claimed the approach of the government and its officials has been "malafide, arbitrary, malicious and ill-motivated and cannot be allowed to sustain in a society governed by rule of law".

"The inhuman acts of the government and the responsible respondents have made the life of thousands of people, presently locked up in quarantine centres, impossible to be ensured," it alleged.

The petitioner sought a direction from the Centre and the Delhi government to comply with the guidelines for quarantine facilities in Covid-19. She also wanted a high-level inquiry against continuous confinement of Tablighi Jamat members and recommend against guilty officials.