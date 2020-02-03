PIL seeks guidelines for outright restrictions on Shaheen Bagh-like protest on road

A Delhi-based social worker has approached the Supreme Court for laying down “comprehensive and exhaustive guidelines” for outright restrictions on protest and agitation at public places, in view of on-going sit-in organised at Shaheen Bagh here since December 15 to protest against the CAA-NPR-NRC.

Petitioner Nand Kishore Garg contended the Shaheen Bagh protest was undoubtedly within the parameter of the Constitution and cannot be said to be illegal.

However, the whole protest looses its legality, when the constitutional protections guaranteed to others were being blatantly and brazenly flouted for the tremendous hardships caused to the people by blocking their way at arterial public places, he contended.

He sought a direction for removing protesters, alleging that the state law enforcement machinery was being held hostage to the whims and fancies of protesters.

He said there was an urgent need of guidelines to restrict such protest on extremely busy public places such as the road connecting form Delhi to Noida, being used by thousands of the common people for their livelihood and to visit hospital and schools.

On a PIL filed by advocate Amit Sahni, the Delhi High Court had on January 14 asked the Delhi police to act in accordance with the law and keeping in mind larger public interest to a grievance for withdrawal of closure of a road between Kalindi Kunj and Shaheen Bagh.

He has already filed a special leave petition in the top court seeking supervision of the situation in Shaheen Bagh by a retired Supreme Court judge or a sitting judge of the Delhi High Court in order to prevent any violence.