Pilgrim going to Yamunotri dies of heart attack

A pilgrim died of a suspected heart attack on his way to Yamunotri Dham, police said on Sunday.
The deceased was identified as Kanak Singh (62) of Kaushambha in Surat, Gujarat.
He was on his way to Yamunotri Dhami when he suffered a heart attack, they said.
Barkot Police Station incharge Gajendra Bahuguna said a case has been registered and the body has been sent for a postmortem.
Lakhs of pilgrims are visiting the Yamunotri Dham after the Char Dham yatra began on Saturday with the opening of Gangotri and Yamunotri temples in Uttarkashi district for pilgrims.
After the number of people who died while undertaking the yatra crossed the 100-mark last year, the Uttarakhand government said pilgrims above the age of 50 planning to take the Char Dham yatra will have to undergo mandatory health screening.
