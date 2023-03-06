Pilgrims, locals clash in Himachal's Manikaran

A video that went viral purportedly showed stick-wielding pilgrims from Punjab pelting stones at the houses of local residents near Gurudwara Manikaran Sahib

PTI
PTI, Shimla/Chandigarh,
  • Mar 06 2023, 13:52 ist
  • updated: Mar 06 2023, 15:21 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

Locals and pilgrims from Punjab clashed during a fair in Himachal Pradesh's Manikaran town, leaving some houses and vehicles damaged, police said on Monday.

The clash took place on Sunday night following which locals damaged some vehicles of tourists, they said.

A 21-second video that went viral purportedly showed stick-wielding pilgrims from Punjab pelting stones at the houses of local residents near Gurudwara Manikaran Sahib.

Also Read | After repeated requests to authorities go unheard, Himachal villagers join hands to build road

Superintendent of Police, Kullu, Sakshi Verma told PTI that there was an altercation between locals and pilgrims during a local fair but no serious injuries have been reported.

The trigger for the clash was not immediately known.

A case of rioting has been registered and investigations are underway. The situation is under control and there has been no damage to the Gurudwara premises, she said.

In a tweet, Himachal Police said on Monday that “All tourists and pilgrims are welcome to Himachal Pradesh and HP Police assures hassle-free visit to all the tourists and pilgrims”.

“DGP Himachal Sanjay Kundu has spoken to Punjab DGP Gaurav Yadav” it said, asking people not to fall prey to fake news and rumour-mongering.

The Punjab DGP also asked people to maintain peace and not to spread fake news.

"The situation is totally peaceful in Manikaran Sahib and I urge people to maintain peace & harmony. I have spoken to DGP @himachalpolice &@PunjabPoliceInd are working together to maintain Law & Order," the Punjab DGP tweeted.

Request citizens not to panic or spread fake news or hate speech," the Punjab DGP added.

India News
Himachal Pradesh
Kullu
Chandigarh
Shimla
Punjab police

