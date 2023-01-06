Pilot dead after plane crashes during training in MP

Pilot dead after plane crashes during training in Madhya Pradesh's Rewa

The aircraft crashed three km away from Chorhatta airstrip after hitting the dome of a temple and a tree while on a training sortie, said Chorhatta police station in-charge J P Patel

PTI
PTI, Rewa (MP),
  • Jan 06 2023, 09:42 ist
  • updated: Jan 06 2023, 11:39 ist
Rewa: Wreckage of the trainee plane which crashed into the dome of a temple, in Rewa. Credit: PTI Photo

The pilot of a trainer aircraft was killed after it crashed in Madhya Pradesh's Rewa district, 400 km from state capital Bhopal, police said on Friday. The trainee pilot who was on board was injured in the incident that took place around 11.30 pm on Thursday, said an official.

The aircraft crashed three km away from Chorhatta airstrip after hitting the dome of a temple and a tree while on a training sortie, said Chorhatta police station in-charge J P Patel.

Captain Vishal Yadav (30) was killed in the crash while trainee pilot Anshul Yadav suffered injuries and admitted to the government-run Sanjay Gandhi Medical College Hospital, the official said.

Rewa collector Manoj Pushp and Superintendent of Police Nanvneet Bhasin were at the spot and further details about the crash were awaited, district officials said.

Madhya Pradesh
India News

