Pilot resumes 'Jan Sangharsh Yatra' yatra from Dudu

Pilot resumes 'Jan Sangharsh Yatra' against corruption from Rajasthan's Dudu

Pilot started his 125-kilometre Ajmer-Jaipur 'Jan Sangharsh Yatra' on Thursday

PTI
PTI, Jaipur,
  • May 13 2023, 11:06 ist
  • updated: May 13 2023, 11:06 ist
Sachin Pilot. Credit: PTI Photo

Former Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot's foot march against corruption and government recruitment exam paper leaks resumed from Dudu town in Rajasthan's Jaipur district on Saturday.

Pilot started his 125-kilometre Ajmer-Jaipur 'Jan Sangharsh Yatra' on Thursday and he is being accompanied by a large number of supporters.

The five-day yatra mounts pressure on the Congress leadership and Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, months ahead of the Assembly elections slated for later this year with the party also facing anti-incumbency, apart from infighting in the state unit.

Also Read: 'Jan Sangharsh Yatra': Sachin Pilot calls for 'change' in RPSC; march enters second day

The march comes days after Gehlot accused the MLAs involved in the 2020 revolt of taking money from the BJP. Pilot and 18 other Congress MLAs had then sought a leadership change in Rajasthan.

He was then removed as the party's state unit president and the deputy chief minister.

The two Congress strongmen in Rajasthan have been at loggerheads over the post of chief minister since the party formed the government in 2018.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
Indian Politics
Rajasthan
Sachin Pilot
Congress 

Related videos

What's Brewing

A different Kerala story

A different Kerala story

Fear grips UP's Hardoi after 6 hurt in leopard attack

Fear grips UP's Hardoi after 6 hurt in leopard attack

One of world's oldest lions killed by herders in Kenya

One of world's oldest lions killed by herders in Kenya

Imran supporters raze historic Radio Pakistan building

Imran supporters raze historic Radio Pakistan building

Johnny Depp makes comeback in scandal-hit period drama

Johnny Depp makes comeback in scandal-hit period drama

K-pop megastars BTS to release memoir in July

K-pop megastars BTS to release memoir in July

 