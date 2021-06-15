Pinjra Tod activists Natasha Narwal, Devangana Kalita granted bail in Delhi riots case

A Delhi HC bench of Justices Siddharth Mirdul and A J Bhambhani granted regular bail to UAPA accused Asif Iqbal Tanha, Natasha Narwal and Devangana Kalita under FIR 59 that probed the conspiracy behind the north-east Delhi violence of February 2020.
More to follow...
