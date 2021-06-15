Pinjra Tod activists granted bail in Delhi riots case

Pinjra Tod activists Natasha Narwal, Devangana Kalita granted bail in Delhi riots case

PTI
PTI,
  • Jun 15 2021, 10:57 ist
  • updated: Jun 15 2021, 11:08 ist
Credit: iStockPhoto

A Delhi HC bench of Justices Siddharth Mirdul and A J Bhambhani granted regular bail to UAPA accused Asif Iqbal Tanha, Natasha Narwal and Devangana Kalita under FIR 59 that probed the conspiracy behind the north-east Delhi violence of February 2020.

More to follow...

Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Delhi
Delhi High Court

Related videos

What's Brewing

NATO nations ready to respond to attacks in space

NATO nations ready to respond to attacks in space

In Pics | Celebrities who died in tragic accidents

In Pics | Celebrities who died in tragic accidents

'Lagaan' turns 20: An interview with Raghubir Yadav

'Lagaan' turns 20: An interview with Raghubir Yadav

Sherpa guide uses savings to help colleagues amid Covid

Sherpa guide uses savings to help colleagues amid Covid

DH Toon | Irony died a thousand deaths at G7 summit

DH Toon | Irony died a thousand deaths at G7 summit

Dance helps Congo's rape survivors cope with trauma

Dance helps Congo's rape survivors cope with trauma

 