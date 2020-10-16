Piyush Goyal to undergo procedure to remove kidney stone

Union Minister of Railways Piyush Goyal would be undergoing a procedure to remove a kidney stone.

The minister made the announcement on Friday through a tweet.

I shall be undergoing a procedure to remove a kidney stone. Will be back soon. — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) October 16, 2020

Recently, Goyal was given the additional charge of the Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution Ministry, a portfolio held by the late Lok Janshakti Party leader Ram Vilas Paswan, who passed away on October 8. Goyal also holds the Ministry of Commerce portfolio.