Planning to provide ration to those without PDS cards too: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

At least two incidents of diversion of ration have been discovered in the national capital even as Delhi government is planning to provide food articles through Public Distribution System (PDS) to even people who do not have ration cards from next three-four days in the wake of COVID-19.

On Sunday, a case of a ration shop owner selling ration supplied to him in west Delhi's Janakpuri surfaced while a truck with ration goods was diverted. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday said strict action will be taken against those ration shop dealers who sell articles meant for distribution.

"The ration shop dealer was supplied the articles but within 24 hours he sold it off. He closed the shop and none of the beneficiaries have got it. Another incident of a truck being diverted is also reported," Kejriwal told a digital press conference.

"We have instructed authorities to take strict action against them. I personally will ensure that these people go to jail. If you steal ration, we will not tolerate that," he said.

He also announced plans to provide ration to those who do not have ration cards. "There have been demands from people who do not have cards. We are working on this. It may take 3-4 days. Till then they should go to food distribution centres," he said.

Activists have been demanding that even people without ration cards should be provided essential items from shops under the PDS.