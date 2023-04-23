Plant 7 trees to get bail: UP official's unique move

Plant seven trees to get bail: UP official's unique initiative

The initiative has been started by Mange Ram Chauhan, presently posted as SDM in Bijnor

IANS
IANS, Bijnor,
  • Apr 23 2023, 15:40 ist
  • updated: Apr 23 2023, 15:44 ist
Representational image. Credit: Pixabay Photo

Inmates in Bijnor jail in Uttar Pradesh will now have to give an undertaking that they will plant at least seven trees if they wish to get a bail.

The initiative has been started by Mange Ram Chauhan, presently posted as SDM in Bijnor district. He had launched a similar initiative when he was posted in Amroha district.

As part of the drive, he began taking undertakings from those accused of CrPC sections 107/116/151 and seeking bail.

"They had to plant trees on their property, nurture them and provide pictorial evidence of it in court hearings," the SDM said.

"Similarly, the two guarantors, too, were supposed to plant one sapling each. Humans cannot survive without plants.

When the surroundings are green and pure with plants, then society also thrives and remains healthy," he told reporters.

The SDM's effort have apparently borne fruit and he said that so far, close to 20,000 saplings of various tree species have been planted as part of the initiative in Amroha and Bijnor districts.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Uttar Pradesh
India News
Bijnor

Related videos

What's Brewing

Delhi eatery serves up memories of Rajesh Khanna

Delhi eatery serves up memories of Rajesh Khanna

Amritpal Singh arrested: 5 facts on radical preacher

Amritpal Singh arrested: 5 facts on radical preacher

Art from above

Art from above

The wild cast of Bori

The wild cast of Bori

What is revealed in what we don't eat...

What is revealed in what we don't eat...

India's ultra movement

India's ultra movement

K'taka records 1.4L cases of public smoking annually

K'taka records 1.4L cases of public smoking annually

Virat, Anushka visit CTR, relish B'luru's famous dishes

Virat, Anushka visit CTR, relish B'luru's famous dishes

Dhoni turns ground into classroom, experts impressed

Dhoni turns ground into classroom, experts impressed

Pidi: Rahul's friend, Himanta's bone of contention

Pidi: Rahul's friend, Himanta's bone of contention

 