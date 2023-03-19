Plea against 'Adipurush' movie dismissed as withdrawn

Plea against 'Adipurush' movie dismissed as withdrawn

The petitioner claimed that the film, starring Kriti Sanon, Prabhas and Saif Ali Khan, hurts the sentiments of Hindus

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Mar 19 2023, 19:51 ist
  • updated: Mar 19 2023, 19:52 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

A Delhi court has "dismissed as withdrawn" a plea seeking an injunction against the upcoming movie Adipurush.

Additional Senior Civil Judge Abhishek Kumar heard the arguments on behalf of the plaintiff, advocate Raj Gaurav, on the maintainability of the civil suit seeking an injunction at the pre-summons stage.

"The matter is listed for remaining arguments on behalf of the plaintiff....However, at this stage, the plaintiff has submitted that he may be allowed to withdraw the case as the release of the movie has been postponed and it has come to his knowledge that the filmmakers are planning to make certain alterations and changes in the movie," the judge said in an order passed on Saturday.

"In view of the statement, the present suit is dismissed as withdrawn,” the judge added.

The petitioner claimed that the film, starring Kriti Sanon, Prabhas and Saif Ali Khan, hurts the sentiments of Hindus by the unwarranted and inaccurate depiction of Lord Ram and Lord Hanuman in its promotional video, and sought an ad interim stay on the movie in its present form along with a permanent injunction.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Delhi
India News
Entertainment News

Related videos

What's Brewing

Bihar's farmers expect bumper mango harvest this year

Bihar's farmers expect bumper mango harvest this year

Mysterious streaks of light seen in sky over California

Mysterious streaks of light seen in sky over California

UP to get 3rd international cricket stadium in Varanasi

UP to get 3rd international cricket stadium in Varanasi

Special tourism train to explore beauty of Northeast 

Special tourism train to explore beauty of Northeast 

Conservation efforts hope for sparrows' return to Delhi

Conservation efforts hope for sparrows' return to Delhi

Kapil Sharma showered with love at 'Zwigato' screening

Kapil Sharma showered with love at 'Zwigato' screening

How AI 'revolution' is shaking up journalism

How AI 'revolution' is shaking up journalism

Google Doodle celebrates Mario Molina's 80th birthday

Google Doodle celebrates Mario Molina's 80th birthday

Savouring the six tastes of Ugadi

Savouring the six tastes of Ugadi

New varieties bring 'berry' good news to grape farmers

New varieties bring 'berry' good news to grape farmers

 