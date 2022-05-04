PIL against 'Jayeshbhai Jordaar' over sex-selection bit

Plea against Ranveer Singh-starrer 'Jayeshbhai Jordaar' over sex-selection scene in trailer

A hilarious satire on society, Jayeshbhai Jordaar, produced by Maneesh Sharma, also stars Arjun Reddy fame Shalini Pandey

IANS
IANS,
  • May 04 2022, 16:27 ist
  • updated: May 04 2022, 16:27 ist
Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh at the trailer launch of his upcoming film 'Jayeshbhai Jordaar', in Mumbai, Tuesday, April 19, 2022. Credit: PTI Photo

A plea on Wednesday was moved in the Delhi High Court challenging the Ranveer Singh-starrer film Jayeshbhai Jordaar over a scene in the upcoming movie's trailer in which can be seen the use of ultrasound technology for prenatal sex-determination.

The Public Interest Litigation (PIL) was listed before the division bench headed by Acting Chief Justice Vipin Sanghi and Justice Navin Chawla.

Though the film is to promote the "Save Girl Child" slogan and it is against female foeticide, the trailer of the film advertises the use of ultrasound technique, as per the petitioner.

Petitioner 'Youth Against Crime', an NGO, through Advocate Pawan Prakash Pathak said: "The ultrasound clinic scene where the technology of ultrasound for sex selection is being advertised openly without censor and as per section 3, 3A, 3B, 4, 6 and 22 of the PC and PNDT Act, same is not allowed and hence the instant PIL."

A hilarious satire on society, Jayeshbhai Jordaar, produced by Maneesh Sharma, also stars Arjun Reddy fame Shalini Pandey, who debuts on Bollywood's big screen opposite Ranveer.

The film has been directed by debutant Divyang Thakkar and is releasing on May 13.

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Delhi High Court
Delhi
Ranveer Singh
Entertainment News

Related videos

What's Brewing

MP's Noorjahan mango to cost over Rs 1,000 apiece

MP's Noorjahan mango to cost over Rs 1,000 apiece

Death on Yablunska: Four lives that ended in Bucha

Death on Yablunska: Four lives that ended in Bucha

Vietnam's 1st world champion's poverty, misogyny fight

Vietnam's 1st world champion's poverty, misogyny fight

Manish Malhotra decodes Alia Bhatt's mehendi outfit

Manish Malhotra decodes Alia Bhatt's mehendi outfit

DH Radio | IPL: The brilliant, fantastic finishers

DH Radio | IPL: The brilliant, fantastic finishers

 