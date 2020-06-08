Plea alleges delay in issuance of e-coupons for disbursing ration: HC seeks Delhi govt reply

HC seeks Delhi govt's reply over e-coupons for ration

PTI
  • Jun 08 2020, 15:34 ist
  • updated: Jun 08 2020, 15:34 ist
Delhi High Court (Wikimedia Commons Image)

The Delhi High Court has sought response of the AAP government on a plea alleging delay in issuance of e-coupons for availing ration during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Justice Navin Chawla directed the Delhi government to file a status report within one week on the petition in which reference has been made about applications filed by around 309 families with regard to the e-coupons.

The high court's June 5 order came on the plea by a woman, living in north-east Delhi, who claimed she was not issued an e-coupon till June 4, despite applying for it on April 23.

Advocate Tushar Sannu, appearing for the woman, told the court that on June 5 morning the woman was issued an e-coupon and also ration along with a kit.

Sannu, however, drew the court's attention to a list of 309 families who had not received e-coupons till then.

Taking note of the submission, the court issued notice to the Delhi government and directed it to file a status report within one week regarding the applicants mentioned in the list filed along with the petition.

With the direction, the court listed the matter for further hearing on June 17.

Delhi High Court
Delhi
ration cards

