Plea claims nearly 2,000 workers not paid Covid-19 ex-gratia: HC seeks AAP govt stand

Delhi High Court on Wednesday sought response of the AAP government on a plea alleging that nearly 2,000 workers have not received the relief package of Rs 5,000 provided during the Covid-19 lockdown despite being registered with the Building and Other Construction Workers Welfare (BOCWW) Board.

Justice Prathiba M Singh issued notice to the Delhi government and the Board and sought their response by March 5 on the plea by several workers.

The court said the government and the Board shall examine whether the 1,993 workers mentioned in the petition are entitled for the Covid-19 ex-gratia relief and if found eligible the amounts would be disbursed to them expeditiously.

The workers, represented by advocate Shyel Trehan, have claimed that they were not paid any ex-gratia after renewing their registration with the Board.

Delhi government additional standing counsel Sanjoy Ghose, appearing for the Board, said the issue was whether the persons, like those mentioned in the instant plea, who got their registration renewed were eligible for the ex-gratia.

The amount was earlier being given to persons who were already registered with the Board, he said.