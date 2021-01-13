Plea claims 2,000 workers not paid Covid-19 ex-gratia

Plea claims nearly 2,000 workers not paid Covid-19 ex-gratia: HC seeks AAP govt stand

Justice Prathiba M Singh issued notice to the Delhi government and the Board and sought their response by March 5 on the plea by several workers

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jan 13 2021, 22:07 ist
  • updated: Jan 13 2021, 22:07 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Delhi High Court on Wednesday sought response of the AAP government on a plea alleging that nearly 2,000 workers have not received the relief package of Rs 5,000 provided during the Covid-19 lockdown despite being registered with the Building and Other Construction Workers Welfare (BOCWW) Board.

Justice Prathiba M Singh issued notice to the Delhi government and the Board and sought their response by March 5 on the plea by several workers.

The court said the government and the Board shall examine whether the 1,993 workers mentioned in the petition are entitled for the Covid-19 ex-gratia relief and if found eligible the amounts would be disbursed to them expeditiously.

The workers, represented by advocate Shyel Trehan, have claimed that they were not paid any ex-gratia after renewing their registration with the Board.

Delhi government additional standing counsel Sanjoy Ghose, appearing for the Board, said the issue was whether the persons, like those mentioned in the instant plea, who got their registration renewed were eligible for the ex-gratia.

The amount was earlier being given to persons who were already registered with the Board, he said. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

AAP
COVID-19
Coronavirus
Delhi
Delhi High Court

What's Brewing

'Master' review: An exhaustive yet unique Vijay movie

'Master' review: An exhaustive yet unique Vijay movie

Covid-19: One mask is good, would two be better?

Covid-19: One mask is good, would two be better?

Promising new antibodies against novel Covid-19 found

Promising new antibodies against novel Covid-19 found

Crashed Sriwijaya plane was out of service for 9 months

Crashed Sriwijaya plane was out of service for 9 months

 