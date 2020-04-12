Plea for CBI probe into assembly of people in Markaz

Plea filed in SC for CBI probe into assembly of people at Nizamuddin Markaz and bus terminal in Delhi

Ashish Tripathi
Ashish Tripathi, DHNS, New Delhi,
  • Apr 12 2020, 18:02 ist
  • updated: Apr 12 2020, 18:02 ist
DH Photo

A plea has been filed in the Supreme Court seeking a CBI probe into the assembly of people at Delhi's Anand Vihar bus terminal and Nizamuddin Markaz after the lockdown was imposed due to Covid-19 pandemic.

Follow latest updates on the COVID-19 pandemic here

In a PIL, Supriya Pandora, a resident of Jammu, contended that there was "inaction" on the part of the Centre and Delhi government to secure the life of people from coronavirus.

Also Read: Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths

The petitioner contended the Delhi government had failed to explain till now why a large number of people were allowed to assemble at Anand Vihar Bus Terminal and Markaz in Nizamuddin, putting other citizens to Novel Coronavirus risk.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Nizamuddin
Tablighi Jamaat
Delhi
Supreme Court
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Lockdown
Plea
CBI
Comments (+)

What's Brewing

Lakhs lose job in travel sector amid COVID-19 lockdown

Lakhs lose job in travel sector amid COVID-19 lockdown

Woman throws 5 kids into Ganga after quarrel with hubby

Woman throws 5 kids into Ganga after quarrel with hubby

COVID-19 reminds Taslima Nasreen of her days as doctor

COVID-19 reminds Taslima Nasreen of her days as doctor

'Trump played down COVID-19 crisis amid warnings'

'Trump played down COVID-19 crisis amid warnings'

 