Plea filed in SC for CBI probe into assembly of people at Nizamuddin Markaz and bus terminal in Delhi

A plea has been filed in the Supreme Court seeking a CBI probe into the assembly of people at Delhi's Anand Vihar bus terminal and Nizamuddin Markaz after the lockdown was imposed due to Covid-19 pandemic.

In a PIL, Supriya Pandora, a resident of Jammu, contended that there was "inaction" on the part of the Centre and Delhi government to secure the life of people from coronavirus.

The petitioner contended the Delhi government had failed to explain till now why a large number of people were allowed to assemble at Anand Vihar Bus Terminal and Markaz in Nizamuddin, putting other citizens to Novel Coronavirus risk.