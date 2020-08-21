Plea filed in SC for live streaming of contempt case against Prashant Bhushan

A plea has been filed in the Supreme Court for live streaming or video recording of the proceedings being held in Suo Motu criminal contempt against advocate Prashant Bhushan, saying the case has a substantial effect on the Bar, and Bench not only in India but across the globe.

Advocate Amritpal Singh Khalsa said that the video-recording of proceedings of the Court in the instant contempt case would bring to an end the perception, "generated by a lobby" in the mind of the public at large that this Court has been unfair to Bhushan.

"It would also set a deterrent message to the public at large, that the criticism which tends to shake to public faith in the institution would be dealt with an iron fist," he added.

Citing the Supreme Court's "historic" judgement in Swapnil Tripathi's case (2018) allowing live streaming in important cases, the applicant said with the advancement of technology, it was possible by video or audio recording with absolute perfection and clarity.

"Such records could be electronically transmitted, which makes the concept that all courts are open to the public at large real. All over the world the practice of video and audio recording of Court proceedings and even live telecast thereof came into existence long ago," he pointed out.

Khalsa further contended that the instant contempt case is one of the most sensational cases ever since the inception of the Supreme Court and the projection of Bhushan's case at the hands of print and digital media is nothing but glorifying him and his acts which tend to lower the respect and repute of the institution.

The top Court had on Thursday asked Bhushan to rethink and tender an unconditional apology for his tweets against the judiciary, after reserving judgement on sentence against him. He was held guilty on August 14.

The applicant contended that retired judges of the top Court have extended support to Bhushan, infact Justice Kurian Joseph has even questioned the bench hearing the contempt and has suggested an Intra Court appeal to the contemnor.

The said retired judges were mere spectator when others (advocates) were convicted," he alleged.

The applicant claimed, "a lobby, of which contemnor Bhushan is one of the founding members, the aim of the lobby is to destabilise the institution, criticise to the lowest possible level, on failure to obtain orders or relief from this court. One of their objectives is to target the Office of Chief Justice of India and past CJIs."

Khalsa said the lobby has allegedly been instrumental in holding a protest in Chandigarh, and Chennai and got released multiple press statements by retired judges, civil societies, Bar Associations both foreign and Indian, in support of Bhushan for his widespread tweets which vilified the Supreme Court.