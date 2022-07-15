Plea filed in SC to allow Hindus to worship at 'Shivling' found in Gyanvapi mosque

A plea has been filed in the Supreme Court seeking a direction to allow Hindus to perform religious practices or rituals at the 'Shivling' found at the disputed Gyanvapi site.

The plea filed by one Rajesh Mani Tripathi, president Shri Krishan Janm Bhumi Mukti Dal, said the petitioner has come before the top court seeking permission to offer puja in the month of Shravana, commencing from July 12 to August 12, and exercise the rights of "freedom of conscience and free profession, practice and propagation of religion" as guaranteed under Article 25 of the Constitution.

“It is submitted that the applicant wishes to perform their religious practices as guaranteed under the Constitution of India on the "Shiv Linga" found during the survey conducted in pursuance to the order passed by the concerned court of Varanasi. It is a matter of record that the said "Shiv Linga" found during the survey has duly been protected vide the order passed by the concerned court," the plea added.

The plea contended that though the said 'Shivling' has been protected by the order passed by the local court, and there are no restrictions to bhaktas, devotees of Lord Shiva to offer puja’s and perform rituals there. The plea submitted that in the Ayodhya judgment, it was held that “once a deity, is always a deity and a temple, merely on being demolished, shall not lose its character, sanctity or dignity".

On May 20, the Supreme Court transferred the proceedings of the suit by Hindu parties seeking worshipping rights at the Gynavapi mosque to the district judge in Varanasi.

However, the top court said its May 17 interim order directing protection of the 'Shivling', which was purportedly discovered during the survey in Varanasi's Gyanvapi mosque, and free access to Muslims for offering namaz should remain operational for eight weeks, after district judge decision in the matter.