Plea filed in Supreme Court against law taking over temples in Uttarakhand

A plea has been filed in the Supreme Court against a Uttarakhand High Court's judgement rejecting a petition against a 2019 law that set up a Devasthanam Board to manage 'Char Dhams', including Badrinath and Kedarnath in the state.

NGOs 'People for Dharma' and 'Indic Collective' filed separate petitions against July 21, 2020 judgement that dismissed a petition filed by BJP MP Subramanian Swamy.

The petitions settled by advocate J Sai Deepak and filed by advocate Suvidutt M S contended that the Uttarakhand Char Dham Devasthanam Management Act of 2019 was violative of the fundamental rights of millions of devotees of the 'Chhota Char Dham' shrines and in particular the communities that have their hereditary and religious rights invested in these temples.

Two main temples-- Shri Badrinath and Shri Kedarnath had been under as per existing legislations since 1939 and the state legislature had more than an opportunity for the betterment of any mischief in the secular aspect of their management.

"The new Act merely expands the powers limitlessly without differentiating between the secular or religious character of the activities that are being interfered with," they contended.

The Act that appoints the Chief Executive Officer without stating any mismanagement and for unreasonably indefinite period usurped the rights of the 'Santani Hindus' and in particular the communities that have traditional hereditary rights of appointment and management of shrines, they added.

The petitioners said the High Court failed to appreciate that Article 26 (right to establish religious institutions) is a special right created to protect the rights of denominations and sects within a community but does not preclude the general right of the communities or devotees under Article 25 (right to practice religion) of the Constitution, i.e. to establish and manage their religious institutions in pursuance of their right to practice their religion.