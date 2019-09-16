Plea in NGT against Delhi govt's odd-even Nov comeback

A plea was filed in NGT on September 16 challenging the decision of the AAP government to implement odd-even road rationing scheme in the national capital from November 4-15.

The plea filed by advocate Gaurav Kumar Bansal said that CPCB did an assessment of impact of the odd-even scheme on air quality of Delhi wherein it was found that during the implementation period, the ambient air quality of the city was found to be more deteriorated than the one when the said restriction was not in place.

"At a time when country's top environmental pollution control boards like Central Pollution Control Board, Delhi Pollution Control Committee has unequivocally stated that odd-even policy, when implemented in the year 2016 failed to curb the air pollution menace, stand of government of Delhi to implement the odd-even policy merely on a study done by people of other countries is not only unpleasant but also downgrades the reputation of institutes like CPCB and DPCC," the plea said.

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal on September 13 had said the odd-even scheme was part of the seven-point 'Parali Pradushan' (pollution caused by crop stubble burning) action plan that also includes mass distribution of anti-pollution masks, mechanised sweeping and water sprinkling on roads, tree plantation, and special plans for 12 pollution hotspots in Delhi.