Plea in SC to allow farmers to protest at designated place

Plea in SC to let farmers protest at designated place

PTI
PTI,
  • Dec 08 2020, 23:08 ist
  • updated: Dec 08 2020, 23:08 ist
Supreme Court of India. Credit: PTI Photo

A PIL seeking to allow farmers, who are protesting at several border points of the national capital against the new farm laws, to protest at the designated place by following Covid-19 guidelines has been filed in the Supreme Court.

The plea filed by Delhi-based lawyer Reepak Kansal has sought framing guidelines to balance citizens right to protest with right to free access and movement.

“The petitioner seeks indulgence of this Court to protect and safeguard the human and fundamental rights of protesting farmers who are not allowed to enter in Delhi for peaceful protest and on other hand citizens of the country who have been suffering due to said gathering of protestors at borders of Delhi. 

“The right of free access and movement of general public and protesting farmers are infringed due to blocked roads/ borders of Delhi by the law enforcing agencies/respondents,” the plea said.

The plea said States have an obligation to respect the right of protest and should not prevent, hinder or restrict right to protest. 

“In the present protest, the respondents have failed to fulfill their respective obligation even-after several requests made by the groups of farmers to protest peacefully at the designated places for protest. 

“Ignoring the requests of the protestors, the respondents have used excess force by using lathi charge, tear gas shells and water cannon in winter season on the protestors,” the plea said.

The PIL has also sought direction not to use force on the protesting farmers who have been protesting peacefully. 

Supreme Court
Farmers protests
Delhi
COVID-19
Coronavirus
Farm Bills

