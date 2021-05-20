Plea in Delhi HC to consider release of elderly in jail

Plea made in Delhi HC to consider release of elderly, vulnerable in jail

Advocate A P Singh, in his letter to the Chief Justice, said that the need of the hour is interim bail or parole for the convicts

Ashish Tripathi
Ashish Tripathi, DHNS, New Delhi,
  • May 20 2021, 15:51 ist
  • updated: May 20 2021, 15:52 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

A petition has been filed in the Delhi High Court for a direction to the high-powered committee to release elderly inmates from overcrowded Tihar and other jails in the national capital in view of looming threat of contracting Covid-19.

Advocate A P Singh, in his letter to the Chief Justice, said that the need of the hour in such unprecedented situation of the pandemic is interim bail or parole for the convicts, not based upon some legal consideration but more in the nature of human rights to safeguard the life and health of prisoners.

He said that out of 17,893 inmates at Tihar jail, the number of those in between age of 50 to 60 years is 781, those between 60 and 70 years is 221 and those above 70 is 53.

As condition of the prison is not as per prescribed norms, there is an urgent need to consider release of the elderly and vulnerable in view of new variant of Covid-19 which was found to be more fatal and highly transmissible, he said.

On May 8, a Supreme Court bench presided over by Chief Justice N V Ramana directed the high-powered committee, formed last year in every state, to consider releasing prisoners from jails across the country, in view of raging second wave of Covid-19 pandemic.

In addition to considering fresh release, the court directed that the high-powered panel should forthwith set free all the inmates, who had been released earlier following the order of March  23, 2020 in the Suo Motu matter, by imposing appropriate conditions.

 

Tihar jail
COVID-19
Coronavirus
Delhi
Delhi HC

