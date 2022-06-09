Plea moved in SC over RS poll declaration in Rajasthan

Plea moved in SC against Rajasthan HC over RS poll result declaration

Within months of the Assembly elections in 2018, six BSP MLAs joined the Indian National Congress

Ashish Tripathi
Ashish Tripathi, DHNS, New Delhi,
  • Jun 09 2022, 22:28 ist
  • updated: Jun 09 2022, 22:28 ist
Supreme Court of India. Credit: PTI File Photo

A plea was made on Thursday before the Supreme Court against the Rajasthan High Court's order which refused to stay the declaration of Rajya Sabha Election results till the disposal of a petition on disqualification of the six BSP MLAs who joined the Congress party in 2019.

A counsel, appearing on behalf of the petitioner, Hemant Natha sought an urgent hearing before a vacation bench of Justices MR Shah and Aniruddha Bose against the High Court's order of June 9.

"This is a matter of grave urgency. It concerns the Rajya Sabha election. Please list this," the counsel said.

The court, however, refused to consider her plea and asked her instead to mention before CJI N V Ramana and also speak to the registry.

Within months of the Assembly elections in 2018, six BSP MLAs joined the Indian National Congress. The Speaker declared them as INC MLAs.

However, the BSP claimed that the party has not merged with Congress either at the state or national level.

The petitioner approached the High Court to keep the votes cast by six MLAs separately and not declare the results of the Rajya Sabha polls scheduled on Friday but the High Court dismissed the plea.

