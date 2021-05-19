Plea moved in Supreme Court for imposing President's Rule in West Bengal

An advocate has approached the Supreme Court for directions to the Union government to impose President's Rule in West Bengal, accusing the Mamata Banerjee government of "massacre" of 16 BJP workers in post-poll violence.

In his plea, advocate Ghanshyam Upadhyay pleaded for setting up a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe killings of BJP supporters after May 2.

Relying upon news reports, he claimed, "Perpetrators of the crime of massacre of 16 BJP workers and supporters are none other than the goons of TMC and such killings have taken place at the instance and behest people in power, including Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee."

The plea contended that there was abdication of responsibility by the Mamata Banerjee government in protecting the lives, liberties and properties of the people of the state and, more particularly, those who voted for the rival party in the Assembly election.

"The growing tendency by certain political parties to impose party dictatorship and suppress the people of rival political parties after coming to power needs to be nipped in the bud at the earliest to save the country from becoming Taliban," the plea claimed.

The petitioner asked the court to direct the Governor to submit a report to the court regarding the law and order situation in West Bengal and to "hold and declare that there is no rule of law in the State and there is complete failure of constitutional machinery".