Pleasant morning in Delhi after torrential rains

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jul 10 2023, 12:30 ist
  • updated: Jul 10 2023, 12:45 ist
Commuters had to navigate through waterlogged roads and battle traffic snarls Monday morning. Credit: PTI Photo

It was a pleasant Monday morning in the national capital following two days of bountiful rainfall, with the minimum temperature settling at 25.1 degrees Celsius, two notches below the season's average.

The relative humidity at 8.30 am was recorded at 95 per cent.

The weatherman has forecast a generally cloudy sky with the possibility of moderate rain. The maximum temperature is likely to hover around 32 degrees Celsius.

Also Read: 36 hours of incessant rains push Delhi to brink of floods

Delhi recorded 107 mm of precipitation till 8.30 am on Monday. Commuters had to navigate through waterlogged roads and battle traffic snarls Monday morning.

The Pragati Maidan tunnel that was shut on Sunday due to waterlogging will remain closed on Monday as well. Delhi Traffic Police took to Twitter to advise commuters to plan their journey accordingly.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will hold a meeting later in the day to assess the situation arising out of torrential rains and the rising levels of Yamuna river.

