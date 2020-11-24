'PM always busy': CM Baghel on meeting Modi only twice

'PM always busy': Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel on meeting Modi only twice in 2 years

PM Modi is reportedly known to work for 20 hours a day

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Nov 24 2020, 10:54 ist
  • updated: Nov 24 2020, 12:58 ist
Chattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel. Credit: PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is famously known to live on a busy schedule. His travels to foreign countries to strengthen diplomatic relations and various projects in India takes up so much of his time, that he is reportedly known to work for 20 hours a day.

"I have very little sleep. All my doctor friends consistently advise me that I should increase my sleeping. I should sleep minimum for 5 to 6 hours. But I have become so workaholic and it has become my habit since many years that I hardly sleep for 3.5 hours. But it is very sound sleep. I go to bed and within 30 seconds I fall asleep," he had said during an interview in 2011.

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel has also been a witness to this. In an interview with The Indian Express, he said that when he tried to meet Modi after taking over the post of the chief minister, he was travelling abroad. And the Prime Minister's workload has meant that they have barely met in the last two years.

"See the Prime Minister is always busy. When I tried to meet him initially after I took over as Chief Minister… he was travelling abroad. I am completing two years as Chief Minister… but I have only met him twice, that too in one day. When the Niti Aayog met for the first time after he took over as the Prime Minister for the second time… I met him at his residence… and then met him at the meeting," he said.

He also said that the Centre is yet to pay the GST dues. "As far as coordination is concerned, our demands during the Covid-19 period were not met. The Centre has not paid us our GST dues. We are in November and yet to receive GST dues this financial year," he added.

