PM calls Delhi BJP veterans to enquire about well-being, leaves them pleasantly surprised

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been calling Delhi BJP veterans to ask about their well-being during the coronavirus lockdown, leaving the leaders pleasantly surprised.

BJP stalwart Vijay Kumar Malhotra, who received a call from Modi, said it was a "very big thing" that the prime minister took out time from his busy schedule to catch up with senior leaders.

"I got call from the PM on Tuesday morning. It was unprecedented and I was surprised," Malhotra said.

A senior Delhi BJP leader said that a few days ago the names of party old-timers, were sought for interaction with the PM. Around 15 names were sent to the party and now they are receiving Modi's call, he said.

Malhotra, who served as leader of opposition in Delhi Assembly as well as chief whip of BJP in the Lok Sabha, said, "The prime minister's gesture assumes all the more significance considering his extremely busy schedule and his image that has grown massively due to his role in containing coronavirus in India."

Another Delhi BJP old-timer Nand Kishore Garg, a former Delhi MLA, also received a call.

"I have old friendship with Modiji yet his call on Tuesday was a big surprise. He talked about my family and Delhi and my own well being. He has been busy these days in tackling coronavirus epidemic and yet thought about us, its no small gesture," Garg said.

Delhi BJP veteran and three-time former MLA from Tilak Nagar, OP Babbar, also got Modi's call on Thursday morning.

"I am very happy today and you can see it. The prime minister said he was talking to those people from whom he has learnt. This thing touched my heart," Babbar said in a video message.

The prime minister also called other party veterans and besides asking about their well being, he also sought their views about the lockdown and the way ahead, Delhi BJP leaders said.

Modi also called up former Delhi chief minister Madan Lal Khurana's wife and enquired about her well-being.

Delhi BJP spokesperson Harish Khurana, who is the former CM's son, tweeted a video of his mother expressing happiness over the call.