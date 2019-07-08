PM condoles death of passengers in UP accident

PM condoles death of passengers in UP accident

Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India, New Delhi,
  • Jul 08 2019, 11:35am ist
  • updated: Jul 08 2019, 11:47am ist
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday condoled the death of 29 passengers in a road accident in Uttar Pradesh.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday condoled the death of 29 passengers in a road accident in Uttar Pradesh.

An Uttar Pradesh roadways bus skidded off the six-lane Yamuna Expressway and fell into a large drain 50 feet below, killing 29 passengers and injuring 18.

"Pained by the bus accident in Agra, Uttar Pradesh. Condolences to the families who have lost their loved ones. I pray that those injured recover fast. The state government and local administration are providing all possible assistance to the affected," Modi said on Twitter.

