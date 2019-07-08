PM condoles death of passengers in UP accident

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday condoled the death of 29 passengers in a road accident in Uttar Pradesh.
An Uttar Pradesh roadways bus skidded off the six-lane Yamuna Expressway and fell into a large drain 50 feet below, killing 29 passengers and injuring 18.
"Pained by the bus accident in Agra, Uttar Pradesh. Condolences to the families who have lost their loved ones. I pray that those injured recover fast. The state government and local administration are providing all possible assistance to the affected," Modi said on Twitter.
